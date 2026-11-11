Oregon DFR reminds Oregonians to utilize ACA open enrollment period, be careful of ‘limited partner’ and ‘sharing’ plans

By Oregon Division of Financial Regulations

Press Release,

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) reminds Oregonians who receive or want to apply for individual or family health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, called Explore Health, or directly with an insurance company, to use the open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2026, to Jan. 15, 2027.

The open enrollment period allows people to apply for, renew, or change health plans for the coming year. Explore Health coverage can begin as soon as Jan. 1, 2027, if people enroll in or change plans by Dec. 31, 2026.

The last day to enroll in or change plans for the 2027 plan year is Jan. 15, 2027. After that date, consumers may enroll in or change plans only if they qualify for a special enrollment period. Coverage starts on Feb. 1, 2027, for those who enroll in or change plans from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 2027, and pay their first premium.

For more information on Explore Health or to utilize the open enrollment period, visit ExploreHealthOR.gov. You must go through Explore Health to receive financial assistance.

DFR also advises Oregonians to carefully review any health insurance coverage offered outside of the ACA Marketplace. BridgeSpan, Kaiser, Moda, and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon are the only insurance companies offering ACA-compliant individual and family plans in 2027.

The agency has identified plans that claim they are “self-funded” and refer to consumers as “limited partners” or “employees” in order to avoid Oregon consumer-protection regulations. There are also plans being sold that “share” health care expenses but are not insurance. These plans may not be compliant with the ACA and do not provide comprehensive medical coverage, although they may be marketed otherwise. This leaves consumers with the possibility of being responsible for unpaid medical bills.

DFR encourages Oregonians to use local licensed insurance agents or Explore Health to obtain individual and family health insurance plans that comply with the ACA. Oregonians can find an expert in their area by going to ExploreHealthOR.gov/Help or by calling the Explore Health customer assistance center at 855-268-3767 (all relay calls welcome).​

“If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is,” said Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen. “If a health insurance policy offers unusually low premiums and low deductibles yet promises full or unlimited coverage, be skeptical.”

Consumers who believe they may have been deceived or have questions before enrolling can contact our consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email [email protected].

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About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.