Editor’s Pick









Jason Williams is the Editor and Manager of Oregon Report Media LLC.

Oregon Report LLC was created in 2007 to help provide local authors, writers, non-profits, associations, governmental bodies and other organizations a place online to highlight their articles, press releases, opinions and newsletter material.

Williams has a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Marylhurst University in Marylhurst Oregon.

Williams has created and managed several Oregon websites and has been a former radio producer for a Hillsboro radio station program.

Williams is a lifelong Oregonian and lives in Beaverton Oregon.