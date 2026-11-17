

By Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden,

Washington D.C.—U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said they have joined Senate colleagues in pressing congressional leadership to exclude provisions in the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would require the president to expand and enhance concerning aspects of defense cooperation and intelligence sharing with the Israeli government.

The provisions would undermine the United States’ ability to act independently and in line with U.S. national security interests at a time when the government of Israel’s actions are increasingly not aligned with those interests, the Oregon senators said.

“These provisions would constrain the Administration’s ability to independently determine how best to protect U.S. national security and would lock in long-term commitments despite our serious concerns with the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and other parts of the region,” the lawmakers wrote to Senate and House leadership.

“The agreements and projects these provisions envision threaten U.S. national security interests by handing Israel leverage over American weapons systems and military technology. This is not hypothetical. The Netanyahu government has already leveraged its existing coproduction agreement with the United States on missile defense to block American Iron Dome batteries from reaching Ukraine, in direct opposition to U.S. national security interests,” the lawmakers continued. “Should these provisions be enacted, it would further increase Israel’s leverage over the United States through some of the most sensitive technologies in warfare. That is not in the U.S. interest. If enacted, these agreements would create long-term dependencies by embedding Israeli technology into the U.S. defense industrial base that could make future policy changes costly or difficult to implement. President Trump, at his own discretion, could choose to enter new agreements with Israel under existing law. The executive branch does not need a congressional mandate to more deeply entrench U.S.-Israel defense cooperation.”

“Moreover, we do not share, let alone co-produce, many of these sensitive technologies even with our closest partners, including NATO or other treaty allies. To do so in this instance would be unwise, especially as the Government of Israel continues to pursue policies in Gaza, the West Bank and other parts of the region that are inconsistent with U.S. interests and values,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has openly stated that such an initiative was his idea. In a letter to Representative Stutzman, who led a resolution calling for an effort similar to these provisions, Prime Minister Netanyahu states, ‘I was glad to receive your proposed Congressional resolution endorsing my plan to shift the framework of the US-Israel defense cooperation from aid to partnership.’ The intention behind this is clear: to move U.S. security assistance governed through more traditional pathways, like Foreign Military Financing and arm sales, to more opaque, less discernible avenues through defense acquisitions and programs of record that reduce transparency, as well as increase Israel’s leverage over the United States and our dependency on Israeli technology. This is particularly problematic after Prime Minister Netanyahu boasted that he has been trying to start a war with Iran for 40 years. That war has proven to be a strategic disaster for the United States and against U.S. interests,” the senators wrote.

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. In addition to Wyden and Merkley, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Patty Murray, D-Wash., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Andy Kim, D-N.J. The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Ranking Member Adam Smith, D-Wash.