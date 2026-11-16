Oregon’s Business Leaders Should Demand the State Opt In to Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program



By Emily Anne Gullickson, M.Ed., J.D.

Originally featured in Oregon Transformation Newsletter,

Oregon’s business community faces a problem it cannot hire its way out of: a K-12 system that is failing to prepare tomorrow’s workforce. Every CEO I know says the same thing: Too few young people are arriving ready to work. Oregon now has a chance to help students graduate ready for life at zero cost to the state budget, and Gov. Kotek should take it.

After adjusting for student demographics and poverty, the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) ranks Oregon 50th among states in fourth grade math and reading, 49th in eighth grade math, and 47th in eighth grade reading. 50CAN’s latest “The State of Educational Opportunity in America” survey reveals Oregon families are much lower than the national average of parents being “very satisfied with their child’s school” at only 37%. This is not a funding story. Oregon spent nearly $19,000 per student in 2023-2024, ranked 20th nationally, according to the National Education Association.

Meanwhile, learning and skill building time keeps shrinking. More than a third of Oregon school districts have moved to four-day school weeks. However, according to a research review by the University of Oregon College of Education’s HEDCO Institute, four-day school weeks appear to worsen academic performance, attendance, and graduation rates. The review of 11 studies found that math and reading scores decreased in rural and non-rural schools on a four-day schedule. At the same time, absences increased.

But there is a new opportunity for Gov. Kotek to say yes that could create meaningful learning opportunities – including out of the school day – for nearly 600,000 K-12 students across the state. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the federal scholarship tax credit will enable individual taxpayers to direct up to $1,700 (or $3,400 for married couples) of their federal income tax liability to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs), dollar for dollar.

States must choose to opt in. The good news for Gov. Kotek is that 75% of likely voters support Oregon opting in to the federal scholarship tax program. This holds true with Democrats (77%), Republicans (76%), and Independents (73%) all in favor. A DFER poll found that 80% of Black voters in Oregon support the program.

Scholarships serve families earning at or below 300% of area median income, meaning low-income, working- and middle-class households. Roughly 577,000 Oregon K-12 students are eligible. Paperwork barriers have been eliminated for foster youth to have easier access to scholarships. Funds can pay for tutoring, extended learning outside the school day, transportation, supplemental books and materials, course or school tuition, and therapeutic and educational support for students with disabilities. These are all services that can help K-12 students in Oregon catch up and get ahead, and are funded entirely by voluntary federal credits. Meaning no state or local dollars are required, and it takes nothing from Oregon’s public school budget.

Oregon could lead at this moment by building and supporting regional or statewide SGOs focused on state priorities. One model might focus on early literacy and math, another on out-of-school time enrichment experiences for middle schoolers, or an SGO solely dedicated to pathways for high school students into career and technical education and skilled trades. Business leaders could help design these efforts and prioritize payroll deduction at their companies to maximize the available dollars for scholarship awards to connect Oregon youth to the skills employers need.

Oregon has more than 1.6M tax filers eligible to donate and claim the tax credit (76% of filers). If just 10% participated, the program would generate about $354.7 million every year. At 20%, that rises to $709.4 million annually. This is private contributions at a scale no state budget could match annually, aimed directly at student learning and options that meet families’ needs.

Declining to opt in does not stop Oregonians from claiming the credit. It only denies Oregon kids and families from accessing the scholarship awards. Oregon taxpayers can still claim the federal credit, but the scholarship dollars would flow to families in participating states like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. Oregon would be exporting its own philanthropic capital to neighboring states or the IRS while its own students wait.

Given the state’s academic decline, shrinking school calendars, and the absence of any fiscal cost, it is hard to understand why the state would turn down private donations to meaningfully help students learn. Oregon’s students cannot afford another year of waiting. Neither can the businesses that will depend on them in the future.

Emily Anne Gullickson, M.Ed., J.D. is the former chief deputy secretary of education and state superintendent of public instruction of the Commonwealth of Virginia.