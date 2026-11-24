By Oregon Attorney General,

Press release,

.

As part of his ongoing Keeping Kids Safe Initiative, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today took steps to bring accountability to the operators of the X social media platform and its Grok AI assistant for promoting both products as safe while failing to prevent Grok from generating sexualized images of people without their consent, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

X and Grok are products of Elon Musk’s SpaceX corporation; the AI and social media subsidiaries are referred to as xAI. Today’s lawsuit was filed in collaboration with Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, who filed a separate but similar action.

“SpaceX allowed Grok and the X platform to create, host, and share unacceptable and dangerous content—and in fact knowingly designed a product without the obviously necessary safeguards in place,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “It’s no surprise that Grok and X became a haven for perpetrators using AI to create and share child sexual abuse material. The lack of needed safety measures was considered a feature, not a bug, which they promoted as ‘spicy mode.’”

“Today’s lawsuit is about seeking justice for the millions of Virginians who maintain accounts on X and were misled by the company’s false reassurances that their data and images would be safe on the platform,” said Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones. “When xAI allowed Grok’s creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they not only prioritized growth and engagement over safety, but they deceived the public about it.”

In their filings, the Attorney Generals show that xAI marketed Grok as an AI companion with a “rebellious streak,” knowing that its video and image generation technology would be used to produce CSAM, non-consensual intimate images of adults and children (NCII), and other sexualized imagery. The companies prioritized growth and engagement over safety by weakening industry-standard safeguards, promoting Grok’s ability to generate sexualized content, and enabling the widespread creation and distribution of sexualized images through Grok’s integration with X.

In fact, xAI created and promoted a “spicy mode” that specifically allowed for the creation of nude and otherwise sexualized images.

A study by the Center for Countering Digital Harm (“CCDH”) estimated that, between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026, Grok created and posted on X approximately three million sexualized images, including approximately 23,000 images that appeared to depict children. That’s an average pace of roughly 190 sexualized images per minute, and one sexualized image of a child approximately every 41 seconds. Nearly 30% of the sexualized images of children identified by CCDH in its study remained publicly accessible in posts on X a week or more after they were identified—and even many of those that were “removed” could still be accessed via separate URLs.

xAI publicly assured consumers that robust protections were in place to prevent Grok from creating CSAM, NCII, and other sexualized images, but millions of people—including in Oregon and Virginia—were nevertheless exposed to harmful content and the risk that their own images could be manipulated into sexually explicit content without their consent.

“Time and again, xAI and X told consumers they were being protected from abuses. That was false. Instead, the tool permitted users to routinely create and circulate non-consensual intimate imagery and sexualized images, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM), causing harm to individuals and children,” added AG Jones. “Companies that deploy powerful tools don’t get to ignore consumer safety and call it innovation. The law applies to everyone, and this office will hold big tech accountable when they break the law.”

“Like the other technology companies that we’re holding accountable, xAI not only knowingly endangered kids and our communities, but they also lied to our faces about non-existent safety measures,” added AG Rayfield.

Last week, AG Rayfield launched the Oregon Department of Justice’s Keeping Kids Safe Initiative, including legal actions and investigations against social media and AI companies for harming kids and misleading parents and the public about the safety of their platforms.

AG Rayfield’s lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Attorney General Jones’ lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond.