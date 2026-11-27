

Survey focuses on small firms in the construction, manufacturing, retail, and services industries

BY NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nov. 24, 2026) – The NFIB Research Center released the latest industry-specific quarterly Small Business Economic Trends survey highlighting the construction, manufacturing, retail, and services industries. The Optimism Index decreased from the previous quarter in all reported industries except manufacturing, where optimism exceeded the historical average.“Small business optimism varied across the different sectors as owners in each industry considered their expectations for the coming months,” said Holly Wade, Executive Director of NFIB’s Research Center. “While the Index declined from the previous quarter in the construction, services, and retail sectors, optimism among small business manufacturers increased despite economic pressures. Small business health in all industries was a positive, steady counterpoint to the declining Optimism Index. This quarter, 69% of owners rated their businesses as being in ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ health—the exact same as last quarter.”

The survey was conducted in October and the overall Optimism Index in October was 97.8.

Key findings by industry include:

Construction

The Optimism Index for the construction industry was 101.5, down 2.7 points from the previous quarter, but above the industry’s historical average of 98.7 and 3.7 points above the overall Index. Nine of the 10 index components declined.

Seasonally adjusted, a net negative 2% of owners in construction plan to increase inventory (down 7), a net 11% expect better business conditions in the coming months (down 5), and 12% reported that it is a good time to expand (down 6, and below its historical average). These components contributed most to the decline.

The only index component to improve was earnings trends, which rose 4 points in October to a net -15% (seasonally adjusted), the strongest of the four industries and 8 points above the level for all firms.

Manufacturing

The Optimism Index for manufacturing rose 1.6 points in October to 105.9, the highest of all industries and the only index to increase from July.

In October, a net 34% (seasonally adjusted) of small manufacturing firms expected real sales to increase in the coming months, up 10 points from July and the largest contributor to the Index’ increase among manufacturers.

A net 18% (seasonally adjusted) of small business owners in the manufacturing industry expect business conditions to improve in the coming months and 19% (seasonally adjusted) reported that it was a good time to expand (both up 7 points).

However, earnings trends decreased significantly, declining 16 points in October to a net negative 17%, seasonally adjusted, the largest decline of all industries.

Retail

Optimism in the retail sector dropped 1.6 points from July to 93.2, remaining below its historical average of 96.0 and the lowest of all reported industries in October.

Lower inventory investment plans and fewer job openings drove the decline, while stronger real sales expectations partly offset the drop.

Services

The Optimism Index for the services sector was 95.4, down 2.1 points from July.

In a reversal from last quarter, a net 6% (seasonally adjusted) of owners in the services industry expect better business conditions in the coming months, down 9 points and the largest decline of all reported industries.

In the words of NFIB member small business owners:

“Rising material costs are a big problem. It’s hard to keep passing the entire cost on to our customers because interest is higher, and every other living expense is up.” – Construction, MI

“Energy and labor cost increases are major headwinds. Uncertainty around fuel costs, incoming freight, and tariffs is problematic and challenging to manage.” – Manufacturing, CT

“Fuel prices are affecting everything. Insurance on everything is too high. Government regulations and requirements for environmental issues are out of control. Small businesses can’t afford these costs and can’t stay in business, making it harder and harder to compete with big corporations and chain stores.” – Retail, WA

“This year has been rough, to say the least. Overall, I’m behind last year’s numbers by roughly 30%. We have tried many different things to bring sales up, but nothing is working.” – Services, OR

The full report is available here.