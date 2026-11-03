Major milestone for Digital Connectivity Technology Program



Oregon Broadband Office Announces Completion of Digital Connectivity Technology Program Projects

By Business Oregon,

Press Release

Business Oregon’s Oregon Broadband Office (OBO) is pleased to announce a major milestone for grantees of the Digital Connectivity Technology Program (DCTP): Project Implementation Completion.

Through DCTP, organizations across Oregon have expanded access to internet-enabled technology and Wi-Fi at no cost to community members who need it the most. Projects have established and enhanced public computing labs, device lending programs, and public Wi-Fi access, helping communities connect to the digital tools and resources they need for work, education, health care, and everyday life. This program is funded through the United States Department of the Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund.

DCTP Results at a Glance

1,058 devices available through lending programs

devices available through lending programs 10 public computing labs established

public computing labs established 12 communities served

communities served 7 locations providing free public Wi-Fi

Robbin Kerner, Chief Development Officer/Vice President, Boys & Girls Club of Salem, Marion, and Polk Counties shares, “This grant is about so much more than providing technology; it is about removing barriers and creating opportunity. For Boys & Girls Club kids and the community, access to reliable devices and high-speed internet means they can complete homework, connect to resources, build digital skills, and prepare for the future. This investment helps ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the tools they need to learn, grow, and succeed.”

The following organizations have completed implementation of their DCTP projects:

Boys & Girls Club of Salem, Marion, and Polk Counties

CETI, Portland

Chemeketa Community College, Salem

City of Pendleton Library, Pendleton

Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Siletz

Free Geek, Portland

Hacienda CDC, Portland

Josephine Community Library Distrct

Lane Community College, Eugene

Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Falls

Oregon Rohingya Myanmar Muslim Society, Portland

Oregon State University-Cascades, Bend

Sweet Home Library, Sweet Home

Completing these projects is an important milestone in our work to make sure Oregonians have the technology and connectivity they need to fully participate in our digital world. These investments are putting computers, devices, and free Wi-Fi directly into communities creating practical opportunities for people to get connected and stay connected,” said Nick Batz, Director of Oregon Broadband Office. “We’re grateful to the organizations that have made this work possible and are proud to see these resources becoming lasting community assets.”

These projects represent a lasting investment in Oregon communities. The technology, connectivity, and services established through DCTP will remain available for community use for years to come, providing continued opportunities for people to access essential online resources and build digital skills.

“Computer access is an essential library service, and expanding that access means more people in our community can use reliable, up-to-date technology to apply for jobs, complete schoolwork, access services, and stay connected,” Kate Lasky, Library Director, Josephine Community Library.

The Oregon Broadband Office is also developing a DCTP layer for the Oregon Broadband Map. Once available, the new map layer will help community members identify locations where they can access these resources, including public computing, device lending, and free public Wi-Fi.

The Oregon Broadband Office congratulates all DCTP grantees on reaching Project Implementation Completion and thanks them for their work to expand digital access and opportunity throughout Oregon.