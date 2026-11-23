Oregonians have spoken: The coolest thing made in Oregon in 2026 is Tucker Sno-Cat’s Model 1600 Over-Snow Vehicle. The tracked vehicle can carry as many as 15 passengers in an insulated, heated cab for a wide range of purposes, from sightseeing tours to utility repairs.

The winner of OBI’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest was revealed at the conclusion of yesterday’s Vision Oregon Event. The Model 1600 topped Tillamook’s sharp cheddar cheese to succeed last year’s winner, Bullseye Glass’ art glass, as the Beaver State’s coolest manufactured product. Bullseye Glass made the award for this year’s competition.

“I’d like to congratulate Tucker Sno-Cat on a well-deserved win and thank the rest of this year’s 16 finalists for participating,” said OBI President and CEO Angela Wilhelms. “These products are manufactured in almost every part of the state, from Ashland to Boardman. And they represent the incredible diversity of Oregon’s manufacturing sector. Oregon continues to make important – and incredibly cool – things.”

This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest began in May. For three months, Oregonians nominated scores of products. A panel then chose 16 finalists, and in September Oregonians began to vote in a bracket-style contest that steadily narrowed the field until only one product remained.

October is national Manufacturing Month, which OBI kicked off with the fifth annual Manufacturing and Innovation Roadshow. This year’s one-day tour visited four Portland-area manufacturers as well as Portland International Airport. Go here to learn more.

Stay tuned in spring 2027 for the nomination period for the fifth annual contest to begin.

The full list of finalists in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest: