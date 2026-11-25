

By Portland Metro chamber,

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On November 12, the Portland Metro Chamber presented “The Future of Downtown” to the City Council’s Finance and Governance Committees. The presenters were Andrew Hoan, president and CEO of the Chamber; Madeline Miller, the Chamber’s director of commercial real estate policy; and Sydney Mead, director of downtown programs at Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

Citing the City of Portland’s economist, the Chamber noted that Portland has essentially been in a recession since 2023 across employment, population change and housing. Multnomah County has lost population and employment, while neighboring Clark County has gained both. Downtown office vacancy is the starkest sign.

Progress indicators for downtown:

Perception of Portland as an appealing destination increased nationally 75% (from 37% in July 2023) – Travel Portland

(from 37% in July 2023) – Travel Portland Tri-county visits to downtown increased in 2025 by 17% since 2023 – DHM Research

– DHM Research 32.5 million visitors to Downtown in 2025, a YoY increase of 5.5% – Placer.ai

to Downtown in 2025, a YoY increase of 5.5% – Placer.ai Tent count in the 273-block Downtown Portland Clean & Safe District down 64% YoY – Biweekly Tent Count in Downtown Portland Clean & Safe district

– Biweekly Tent Count in Downtown Portland Clean & Safe district Portland climbed in the Urban Land Institute’s real estate investment ranking from 80th to 73rd of 81 cities, still near the bottom.

still near the bottom. Total downtown crime reports are mixed with a 9% increase overall year to date, with robbery down 30% and burglary down 32% but car break-ins up 37% and shoplifting up 26%.

Building values have reset, commercial real estate challenges

Over a dozen downtown buildings have made headlines recently for selling at steep discounts across the central core. Converting offices to housing is not a quick fix. Few buildings qualify because of scattered occupancy, and seismic, historic and inclusionary zoning requirements, and rents and costs don’t align. Several residential developers who built thousands of units across the region see few prospects and are closing.

U.S. Bancorp Tower: sold for $45M in 2025, last sold for $372M in 2015

sold for $45M in 2025, last sold for $372M in 2015 PacWest Center: sold for $55.7M in 2025, last sold for $170.0M in 2016.

sold for $55.7M in 2025, last sold for $170.0M in 2016. Commonwealth Building: sold for $6.5M in 2026, last sold for $69M in 2016.

sold for $6.5M in 2026, last sold for $69M in 2016. Royal Sonesta Portland: sold for $6.83M in 2026, last sold for $108.3M in 2016.

Encouraging signs: The roadmap already exists

The Chamber emphasized that leaders don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Pointing council to the Governor’s Central City Task Force and its “All in on Portland’s Central City” report, the Central City Tax Advisory Group, and Mayor Keith Wilson’s Central City Roundtable, along with Prosper Portland’s Advance Portland plan. These recommendations come from years of cross-sector community engagement and are backed by economic research, yet very few have been acted on as of yet and provide an opportunity for meaningful economic growth for Portland.

The Chamber asks council to focus on:

Safety and livability: More police and park rangers, effective outreach, street cleaning and upkeep. People who are unsheltered should have a path to shelter, housing or treatment. The Chamber also asks for attention to the night-time economy, so downtown is safe for families, young people and older adults after dark.

More police and park rangers, effective outreach, street cleaning and upkeep. People who are unsheltered should have a path to shelter, housing or treatment. The Chamber also asks for attention to the night-time economy, so downtown is safe for families, young people and older adults after dark. Business growth: Remove barriers to starting and scaling homegrown businesses, reduce vacancy through storefront and building repositioning programs, and expand public-private partnerships like Darcelle XV Plaza and Director Park.

Remove barriers to starting and scaling homegrown businesses, reduce vacancy through storefront and building repositioning programs, and expand public-private partnerships like Darcelle XV Plaza and Director Park. Housing and development: Prioritize the four catalytic projects (OMSI, Broadway Corridor, Albina Vision Trust and the Lloyd District), streamline permitting and fees, and bring predictability and a “get-to-yes” approach to development.

Prioritize the four catalytic projects (OMSI, Broadway Corridor, Albina Vision Trust and the Lloyd District), streamline permitting and fees, and bring predictability and a “get-to-yes” approach to development. Arts, culture and entertainment: Treat these sectors as economic drivers by investing in the Moda Center, Portland’5, PSU venues, Waterfront Park, festival infrastructure and permitting.

A shared vision

The Chamber closed with its vision for downtown: a safer, cleaner business incubator and accelerator, a cultural, entertainment and culinary capital, and a 24/7 neighborhood where everyone belongs.

A strong central city also means growth doesn’t have to encroach on green spaces and farmland, and it gives students a place to build careers at home.