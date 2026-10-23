Trade Design Build named America’s top small business



By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, named Trade Design Build, a design-build firm in Ithaca, New York, as the CO—100 Top Small Business 2026.

Trade Design Build won top honors for its impressive business growth and ability to turn complicated construction projects into seamless, collaborative experiences for residential and commercial clients. Customers work with a single, integrated team from initial design conversations through project completion for architecture, general contracting, design and furniture fabrication needs. The firm started with three people in 2016; today, it has grown to 35 employees and projects approximately $12 million in 2026 revenue.

“The strength of America’s free enterprise system depends on entrepreneurs willing to turn bold ideas into successful businesses. Trade Design Build has done just that, building a company that serves customers, creates opportunity for its employees, and contributes to the vitality of its community,” said Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Their success, along with the achievements of this year’s CO—100 honorees, demonstrates the extraordinary impact small businesses have on driving growth, innovation, and opportunity across America.”

Trade Design Build was chosen as this year’s Top Business after earning a spot last month on the 2026 CO—100, an annual list celebrating the top 100 small businesses in America. The 2026 CO—100 list includes businesses located in 36 states and Washington, D.C. that collectively generate more than $340 million in annual revenue.

Key to Trade Design Build’s success is developing trust: Helping clients understand the process, make informed decisions, and know that they have a reliable partner on their journey. More than 95% of Trade Design Build’s clients use its full suite of services.

Trade Design Build was recognized at an awards dinner and gala on October 20 at the U.S. Chamber’s historic headquarters building in Washington, D.C. where CEO Gideon Stone was presented with a check for $25,000.

In addition to Trade Design Build’s recognition, the CO—100 Top Honorees were announced, 10 businesses chosen for outstanding achievement in their category. The Top Honorees are:

The CO—100 program is part of the U.S. Chamber’s commitment to championing small businesses by amplifying their voices, providing access to resources, and advocating for policies that help them thrive. The U.S. Chamber serves and supports more than 5 million small businesses through membership, its nationwide federation of state and local chambers, and digital platforms that provide representation, resources, and a powerful voice at national scale.

This year’s CO—100 program is supported by ADP, American Express, Google, Oracle/NetSuite, Oscar, T-Mobile for Business, and Walmart Business.

View the full list of 2026 CO—100 honorees here.