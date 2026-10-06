Senate passes Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act

By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden,

Press Release,

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Mike Crapo, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, celebrated the Senate’s unanimous approval of the Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act.

The legislation approved this week is a package of 65 bipartisan reforms to modernize the Internal Revenue Service, strengthen taxpayer rights and improve the agency’s ability to administer the tax code predictably and efficiently.

“The Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act is the direct result of years of bipartisan work,” Wyden said. “This bill will help improve services for hardworking taxpayers while cracking down on predatory tax prep scammers that are taking advantage of low-income families to turn a quick profit. I’m grateful for the partnership of Chairman Crapo and the members of the Finance Committee that have worked to get this across the finish line.”

“Taxpayers deserve a tax system that is competent, responsive and works for them,” said Crapo. “The Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act is designed to provide taxpayers with top-quality service and ensure their rights are protected. I thank Ranking Member Wyden and the members of the Finance Committee for their partnership in developing this bipartisan legislation and look forward to advancing these commonsense reforms across the finish line this Congress.”

The Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act previously advanced out of the Finance Committee by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 26-1 and has earned the endorsement of the nonpartisan National Taxpayer Advocate.

The full text of the bill is here.

A summary of the bill is here.