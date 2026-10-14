Rent-pricing case moves forward

Court Sides with Attorney General Rayfield, Allows RealPage Rent-Pricing Case to Move Forward

By Oregon AG,

Judge rejects software company’s attempt to get the case thrown out

Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s work to hold RealPage accountable will move forward, after a judge rejected the company’s attempt to throw out a lawsuit accusing it of using software to help landlords push rents higher.

“Housing is the biggest cost most Oregon families pay every month, and rental companies were using this software to unfairly drive prices through the roof,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Today’s ruling means RealPage has to answer for what it’s done. People deserve a fair shot at finding a home they can afford.”

Oregon, several other states and the U.S. Department of Justice sued RealPage in 2024. The lawsuit says the company broke antitrust laws by collecting private information from landlords and using it to drive up rent prices.

The lawsuit alleges that RealPage sold landlords and property managers software that recommended how much to charge for apartments. To use it, they had to hand over private information that competitors normally keep to themselves, like what they were charging, what discounts they offered, and which units were about to become available for rent.

In the lawsuit, it is alleged that RealPage pooled that information and used it to recommend rent prices. It also pushed property managers to accept those recommendations automatically. AG Rayfield argues that these actions kept rents artificially high and made it harder for renters to shop around for a better deal.

In January 2025, Oregon and a coalition of other states sued several large landlords that allegedly shared information through RealPage to keep rents higher than they would be in a competitive market: Greystar, Blackstone’s LivCor, Camden, Cushman & Wakefield, Pinnacle, and Willow Bridge.

Oregon has reached settlements with two of them. Most recently, a bipartisan group of states reached a $7 million settlement with LivCor, which agreed to stop using other landlords’ private data to set rents. Oregon had already settled with Greystar.

The lawsuit asks the court to stop RealPage and property managers from sharing private information and coordinating to drive up rents.

Oregon is suing RealPage alongside California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee.