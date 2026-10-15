NFIB: Bill to ease diesel engine regulations



House bill addresses burdensome diesel regulations and preventable equipment damage

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Oct. 15, 2026) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, sent a letter to Rep. Julie Fedorchak (ND-AL) in support of H.R. 9618, the Diesel Engine Flexibility (DEF) Act. This bipartisan legislation would create a 10-year safe harbor for regulations issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2025 and 2026. The bill would help to safely reduce unnecessary engine shutdowns caused by faulty DEF sensors, helping to lower energy and repairs costs and increase productivity for small businesses across the country.

“The bipartisan DEF Act would provide relief for farmers, truck drivers and many small businesses,” said Louis Bertolotti, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “This bill would improve monitoring capabilities, limit engine performance reductions, and give independent technicians the ability to service equipment, and protect the health and safety of small business owners and their employees. NFIB encourages Congress to pass the DEF Act, common-sense legislation that will give small businesses the flexibility to operate and grow.”

In 2010, the EPA mandated that engines automatically shut down when DEF sensors determined that emissions standards were not being met. This has led to increased costs for businesses and some danger for their employees. Since DEF freezes at 12 degrees Fahrenheit, cold-weather states have seen tractor operators and truck drivers stalled and stuck in remote areas without phone service. This has led to drivers becoming stranded while operating heavy-duty machinery. Faulty sensors can also cause issues for DEF-dependent vehicles in warmer areas. DEF repairs are often costly and not readily available, effectively making equipment and heavy-duty machinery unusable.