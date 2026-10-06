Bruce Starr wins Oregon Small Business award 2026



By Oregon Small Business Association,

The Oregon Small Business Association is awarding its 2026 Oregon Small Business Community Champion Award to Oregon State Senator Bruce Starr for his historic achievement in stopping the $4.3 billion gas tax. This gas tax was one of the largest taxes in Oregon history and faced complete opposition from all corners of Oregon’s business community, which feared its passage.

Through the achievements of Senator Bruce Starr, a referendum petition campaign was started where a quarter million signatures were raised in under 50 days, a record-breaking turnout accomplishment. This petition allowed small businesses and voters to have a vote in their own taxes. When it came time to vote on the tax, voters soundly defeated it by 83% to 17%. Hundreds of small businesses have been saved by the defeat of this tax.

Bruce Starr has an extensive background in serving in civic leadership roles. Starr served on the Hillsboro City Council (1995–1998) and later at another city as a Dundee City Councilor. Starr began his Legislative service with the Oregon House of Representatives (1999–2003) and then in the upper chamber in the Oregon State Senate (2003–2014). Starr worked alongside his father, Senator Charles Starr. Starr returned to Office in the last election for State Senate District 12.

Oregon Small Business Community Champion Award is designed to honor those leaders and influencers who are making life better for Oregon’s small business community. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy.

— Previous Small Business Community Champion Award recipients include Newberg Mayor William Rosacker in 2025 for his small business advocacy and leadership in affordable programs, including the SPARK non-profit, and Roger Martin in 2024, who helped develop programs connecting former inmates to productive job placement.