$3 Million in Fraudulent SNAP Benefits Uncovered

By Oregon U.S. Attorney

Press Release,

PORTLAND, Ore.— The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon today announced that at least 40 people are facing federal charges for conspiring to defraud the United States of more than $3 million in fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases. The schemes involved stealing EBT card data—often through skimming devices—to make unauthorized purchases of large quantities of SNAP‑eligible goods.

At a press conference this afternoon, U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced multiple new guilty pleas, 11 new indictments and major federal sentences in two large interstate fraud schemes involving stolen Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) account information.

“When SNAP benefits are stolen, real families go without food,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “That is unacceptable. My office will continue pursuing these cases to safeguard the integrity of the program and uphold the trust placed in us to protect Oregon’s communities.”

“This organized criminal scheme not only resulted in the loss of food assistance benefits for needy families whose EBT card data was skimmed or otherwise stolen. Egregiously, the corrupt enterprise also placed public health and safety—including of babies—at risk by selling products like infant formula on the black market,” said USDA Inspector General John Walk. “I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office, USDA OIG special agents and our law enforcement partners for disrupting this dangerous scheme and bringing the fraudsters to face justice.”