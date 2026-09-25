Measures to reduce mandates on small business



These measures would reduce unnecessary mandates that increase costs for consumers and small businesses

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 17, 2026) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), applauds the U.S. House of Representatives on the passage of two bills that would repeal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that spike small business energy costs and add unnecessary regulatory burdens.

This week, NFIB sent letters of support for the passage of both bills. H.J. Res. 210 repeals a rule requiring ocean-going vessels to reduce emissions while docked at California ports, leading to higher shipping costs for energy consumer products and inputs, and higher electricity costs for small businesses and consumers. H.J. Res. 213 repeals a mandate that harbor vessels install more expensive zero-emissions engines, raising energy costs for small businesses and consumers across the country.

“We are grateful that Congress is recognizing the harm brought by these EPA rules and is taking steps to undo these costly mandates,” said Louis Bertolotti, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “California should not be allowed to impose restrictive emissions regulations on the rest of the nation. By passing H.J. Res. 210 and H.J. Res. 213, Congress has created a path for small businesses who operate vessels to work more efficiently without having to worry about the extreme costs that come with these unnecessary laws. We are eager for the Senate to follow suit so that these measures can be permanently repealed.”