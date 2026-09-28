2026 Oregon Hospitality Awards winners



Seven statewide awards recognize people and partners strengthening Oregon’s restaurant, lodging and tourism industry

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

Wilsonville, OR – Seven hospitality professionals and industry partners were recognized this month for the meaningful impact they are making across Oregon—from creating memorable guest experiences and developing future workers to strengthening local businesses and communities.

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA) presented its 2026 Oregon Hospitality Awards during the ORLA Hospitality Conference in Bend. The recipients were nominated by their industry peers and recognized before more than 250 hospitality professionals from across the state.

2026 Oregon Hospitality Award recipients include:

Employee of the Year: Alex Canete, Bartender & Floor Specialist, Seven Feathers Casino Resort

Alex Canete, Bartender & Floor Specialist, Seven Feathers Casino Resort Team Leader of the Year: Tucker Nadal, Director of Rooms, Courtyard by Marriott Portland City Center

Tucker Nadal, Director of Rooms, Courtyard by Marriott Portland City Center Restaurant Operator of the Year: Judith Boyd, COO, Weber Enterprises, Inc.

Judith Boyd, COO, Weber Enterprises, Inc. Lodging Operator of the Year: Jason Coleman, Sr. General Manager, The Coho Oceanfront Lodge | VIP

Jason Coleman, Sr. General Manager, The Coho Oceanfront Lodge | VIP Workforce Champion: Matthew Miller, Owner & Operator, Miller’s BBQ

Matthew Miller, Owner & Operator, Miller’s BBQ Allied Partner of the Year: Stoller Wine Group

Stoller Wine Group Bill Perry Government Advocacy Award: Bill Perry, Balance Point Strategies

“Hospitality is ultimately about people, and these award recipients show the impact great people can have on their teams, their communities and our industry,” said Jason Brandt, President & CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association. “Their leadership, service and commitment are helping strengthen Oregon hospitality today while building its future.”

Alex Canete, Employee of the Year, has spent 17 years at Seven Feathers Casino Resort serving in roles ranging from valet and housekeeping to banquets and bartending. His warmth and commitment have earned the loyalty of guests and coworkers alike, demonstrating the personal connections at the heart of hospitality.

Tucker Nadal, Team Leader of the Year, leads the rooms team at Courtyard by Marriott Portland City Center with a focus on supporting and developing employees. Whether responding to an unexpected hotel emergency or mentoring an emerging leader, his approach reflects a simple philosophy: take care of employees so they can take care of guests.

Matthew Miller, Workforce Champion, is helping build Oregon hospitality’s next generation. Through mentoring students, visiting classrooms, judging competitions and hiring young people into hospitality jobs, Miller is creating connections between education and careers. He is also helping the Oregon Hospitality Foundation develop a new Line Cook Apprenticeship.

Judi Boyd, Restaurant Operator of the Year, has built a 40-year career from crew member to COO and franchisee with Weber Enterprises. She has helped grow the organization to 47 restaurants and more than 1,600 employees while remaining focused on recognizing employees’ strengths and creating opportunities for them to advance.

Jason Coleman, Lodging Operator of the Year, Senior General Manager at The Coho Oceanfront Lodge | VIP, has built a leadership culture centered on trust and employee development. His community involvement also includes supporting Taft High School’s PACE program and connecting students with hospitality career opportunities.

Our Allied Member of the Year, Stoller Wine Group, was recognized for its support of Oregon restaurants, lodging properties and industry organizations through events, contributions and community engagement—helping strengthen the connections between Oregon wine, food, tourism and hospitality.

ORLA also established the Bill Perry Government Advocacy Award in honor of longtime hospitality advocate Bill Perry. The award recognizes the importance of relationships, knowledge, persistence and trust in advancing the interests of Oregon’s hospitality industry.

Together, this year’s recipients reflect the many ways Oregon’s hospitality industry contributes to the state: creating career opportunities, developing future leaders, supporting local communities and providing the experiences that welcome visitors and residents alike.

Learn more about this year’s honorees and watch their award videos on ORLA’s YouTube channel.

For more information about ORLA and the Oregon Hospitality Awards, visit OregonRLA.org.

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