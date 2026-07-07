Whats missing behind Kotek’s Prosperity Report



By Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation,

A recent debate hosted by the Oregon Journalism Project put the state’s economic future center stage, featuring a sharp clash between economist Eric Fruits and commentator Joe Cortright.

Examining the recent recommendations from Governor Tina Kotek’s Prosperity Council, Fruits delivered a brutal reality check to Cortright’s defense of Oregon’s high-tax, high-regulation status quo.

While Cortright dismissed Oregon’s current economic woes as a mere “cyclical” bump blamed entirely on corporate giants like Nike and Intel, Fruits exposed the structural rot under the surface. Pointing out that Oregon has lost roughly 30,000 jobs over the past few years alongside stagnant population growth, Fruits warned that the state is on a dangerous path reminiscent of Detroit’s multi-decade decline.

The core of the disagreement centered on taxes and government overreach.

Cortright downplayed the impact of the tax burden, defending punitive measures like the estate tax and the corporate activities tax. Fruits dismantled this view, noting that job creators and skilled workers look directly at state policies when deciding where to invest. High-net-worth individuals are already fleeing across the Columbia River to Vancouver to escape Oregon’s aggressive tax regime.

Furthermore, Fruits identified the state’s underfunded Public Employees Retirement System (PERS)—which anchors public sector payrolls at a crushing 27% deficit—as a structural crisis politicians refuse to solve.

Ultimately, Fruits cut through the noise with a clear prescription for true economic vitality. While Cortright doubled down on throwing more money at a failing education system, Fruits correctly argued that lower taxes, reduced regulatory burdens, and affordable, abundant energy are the actual engines of long-term prosperity.