Rep. Bonamici: Stop Spying Bosses Act



Deluzio, Bonamici Reintroduce Stop Spying Bosses Act to Protect Workers’ Privacy, Safety, and Right to Organize

By Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici,

Press Release,

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) reintroduced the Stop Spying Bosses Act to protect workers from their bosses spying on them in the workplace.

Employers are increasingly using surveillance technologies to monitor workers’ activities—on and off duty—and to penalize them without sufficient oversight, accountability, or transparency. The Stop Spying Bosses Act would create much-needed standards, protections, and oversight to counter the spread of these powerful tools in the workplace.

“It’s long past time to meet the moment in this new age of surveillance and protect workers from bosses tracking their every move on the clock with powerful tools,” said Congressman Deluzio. “Workers should have a workplace with respect and dignity—not endless suspicion. I am proud to join with Rep. Bonamici to re-introduce the Stop Spying Bosses Act to protect workers’ privacy, safety, and right to organize.”

“Workers should be confident their employers aren’t abusing their rights through surveillance or backdoor data collection,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “The Stop Spying Bosses Act will improve workplace transparency by limiting what data employers can collect and requiring them to disclose any surveillance practices. Workers deserve dignity, not invasions into their personal data. I’m pleased to partner with Congressman Deluzio and Senator Markey to introduce this important legislation.”

Specifically, this bill would:

Require any employer collecting data on employees or applicants to disclose such information in a timely and public manner;

Prohibit employers from collecting sensitive data on individuals (i.e., off-duty data collection, data collection that interferes with organizing, etc.);

Create rules around the usage of automated decision systems to empower workers in employment decisions; and

Establish the Privacy and Technology Division at the Department of Labor to enforce and regulate workplace surveillance as novel technologies evolve and grow.

The Stop Spying Bosses Act is endorsed by ACLU, AFL-CIO, Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT), Communication Workers of America (CWA), Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), National Nurses United (NNU), National Employment Law Project (NELP), and Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The full text of the bill is HERE. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) reintroduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Congressman Deluzio originally introduced the Stop Spying Bosses Act alongside Congresswoman Bonamici during the 118th Congress in 2024.