Firearms part of million dollar burglary



BY U.S. Attorney Oregon District

Press Release,

EUGENE, Ore.—The last of four co-defendants was sentenced to federal prison last Friday after burglaries of a home in Coos County, Oregon, and stealing cash, gold, silver coins, and firearms. The following individuals have been sentenced:

— Daniel Knapp, 58, of Port Orford, Oregon, was sentenced last Friday to 24 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release;

— William Travis Cutlip, 41, of Port Orford, was sentenced July 7, 2026, to 24 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release;

— Kyle Vanalstine, 31, of Bandon, Oregon, was sentenced July 7, 2026, to 77 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release; and

— Matthew Knapp, 48, of Ashland, Oregon, was sentenced June 24, 2026, to five years of probation.

According to court documents, a federal firearms investigation began after a significant residential burglary. On Dec. 19, 2023, Matthew Knapp, Daniel Knapp, and Cutlip broke into the vault of a Coos County residence and stole approximately one million dollars in cash, gold, silver coins, and at least one firearm. After returning to one of their residences, Matthew Knapp was seen possessing a stolen pistol. The investigation revealed several messages showing Matthew Knapp’s history with firearms and accessories nine months prior, in March 2023. Matthew Knapp is a felon and prohibited from having a firearm. Matthew Knapp was later convicted of Aggravated Theft I in state court.

Several days later, on Dec. 23, Vanalstine broke into the same vault and stole approximately 40 firearms, including assault rifles, pistols, and at least one silencer and transferred many of them to Cutlip. Several stolen firearms stored at Cutlip’s property were later recovered in California.

On Jan. 5, 2024, law enforcement stopped and searched Vanalstine while he was driving in Curry County, Oregon. In his car, Vanalstine had more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, scales and a loaded pistol. Vanalstine was convicted in state court for the burglary of the residence and for a separate possession of a controlled substance case and was sentenced to prison for both offenses.

On Jan. 9, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Cutlip’s residence in Port Orford and seized a stolen silencer and the assault rifles pictured below:

Coos County Sheriff Office Photo of a black and tan seized stolen assualt rifle, with a scope and magazine photographed on the floor.

Coos County Sheriff’s Office photograph of a seize stolen assault rifle lying on the floor, mostly tan with a black scope.

In January 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Daniel Knapp’s residence and found a .22 revolver, which was unconnected to the burglary. Daniel Knapp is a felon and prohibited from having a firearm.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Cutlip pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic in firearms. He was convicted in state court for burglary.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Vanalstine pleaded guilty to trafficking in firearms and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In February 2026, Matthew Knapp and Daniel Knapp pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was prosecuted by the ATF, FBI, SCINT (South Coos Interagency Narcotics Team), Coos County Sheriff Office, and Oregon State Police, with assistance from Coquille Tribal Police, Bandon Police Department, Coos Bay Police Department and the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Sweet.

Updated July 13, 2026