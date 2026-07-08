Condo market falls 50%

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

The price for a condo in some Portland neighborhoods has dropped by as much as 50 percent since the Covid-19 pandemic when prices skyrocketed because of supply issues, but Rose City Realty Group’s founder says the city’s real estate market has hit bottom, according to The Portland Business Journal. Kate Williams said nice, single-family homes still garner several offers, and while the market is starting to recover, condo prices remain low. She recommended owners wait for prices to increase before selling but noted that first-time buyers can find a good condo today at a reasonable price.