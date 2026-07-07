7-11 sues NIKE over shoe



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Did Nike steal the signature colors of 7-Eleven in creating the newest Air Max 95 sneakers? That’s the contention of the international convenience store, which has sued the Beaverton-based athletic sportswear giant to prevent release of the white shoes bearing red, green, and orange stripes, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleges trademark infringement and dilution. It seeks an injunction to prevent release of the sneakers, which was scheduled for July 11, celebrated by the convenience store as 7/11 Day.