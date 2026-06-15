Oregon Restaurant-Lodging Assoc. in DC

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

Hoteliers from Oregon joined ORLA and industry leaders from 46 states in Washington, D.C. for AHLA’s Hotels on the Hill in May, an annual advocacy conference that brings together hotel leaders from across the country to advocate for the hotel industry’s top federal priorities. The event brought together more than 300 attendees for over 250 meetings on Capitol Hill. ORLA members met with Oregon’s congressional delegation to share firsthand perspectives on the challenges and economic impact of Oregon’s hospitality industry.

Engagement at the National Level

ORLA participates in this event annually, as it does the National Restaurant Association’s Public Affairs Conference, to ensure Oregon hospitality voices are represented at the national level.

“Having Oregon hoteliers attend these conferences and meetings in person is invaluable,” notes Greg Astley, Director of Government Affairs. “For lawmakers and their staff to be able to hear directly from the operators who are living these challenges every day is critical to making our Congressional members understand how important these issues are to our members. When operators show up, Congress listens.”

This year, ORLA members joined meetings with Oregon lawmakers to discuss workforce challenges, tourism recovery, small business pressures, and federal policies impacting hospitality operators.

Sapana Patel, CHO, Hospitality Owner and Investor, attended Hotels on the Hill for the first time this year. “I would absolutely encourage other hotel operators to attend next year because it provides a unique opportunity to have your voice heard, connect with other industry leaders, and better understand how advocacy can directly shape the future of our business.”

Advocating for Small Business

While ORLA advocates daily at the state level, many of the industry’s biggest challenges — including workforce policy, taxes, labor, and travel priorities — are shaped federally. Events like Hotels on the Hill give Oregon hospitality operators the opportunity to share firsthand experiences directly with lawmakers and help continue those conversations long after the meetings end.

Katen Patel, President of K10 Hotels observes, “When Oregon owners share their experiences, challenges, and perspectives, they give voice to the real-world impact of policy decisions and help drive meaningful change for our industry. Together, these efforts strengthen our collective influence and ensure our industry’s story is heard where it matters most.”

Sapana adds, “My most valuable takeaways from the meetings with Oregon Congressional delegation during Hotels on the Hill was being able to sit face to face and share the real challenges and opportunities our industry is currently facing. The opportunity to educate them about our small businesses, and to be able to share our stories really made a difference.”

Workforce & Industry Challenges

One recurring theme throughout the meetings was the gap between federal policymaking and the day-to-day realities hospitality operators face on the ground.

Tina Patel, Owner of ALKO Hotels, has traveled to Washington, D.C. annually for the last 15 years to advocate on behalf of her businesses and Oregon’s hotel industry. After a day of meetings with Oregon’s representatives, she says the most important takeaway is that “They don’t yet have a day-to-day view of how we run our business, but they are genuinely open to hearing about the challenges we are facing.”

“It can be frustrating, but it is clear that lawmakers are largely disconnected from the operational side of the hospitality industry. They deal with high-level policy and don’t see the ground-level impacts of labor shortages, rising operational costs, or the complexities of navigating complex franchise and local regulatory environments. We cannot assume they automatically understand our business model.”

Her experience in D.C. reinforced the importance of ensuring lawmakers understand how policy decisions directly impact hospitality businesses, employees, and local economies.

Tourism & Economic Impact

ORLA members emphasized to lawmakers that policies impacting international visitation, tourism promotion, and small business recovery continue to have direct consequences for Oregon’s hospitality industry.

“The key messages that the lawmakers heard from each of us, is our industry and especially our state is still facing huge economic challenges post COVID compared to other states across America,” Sapana explains. “We need for policies that support travel and tourism growth for our hospitality industry to survive. Our small businesses, communities and the people we represent depend on us.”

Katen also emphasized the ongoing economic pressures facing hospitality businesses and the critical role travel and tourism play in supporting local communities. “Major upcoming events—including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, America 250, and the 2028 Olympic Games—have the potential to attract 40 million visitors and generate nearly $100 billion in economic impact. Yet international visitation remains below pre-pandemic levels, while higher visa fees and additional travel-related costs continue to discourage potential visitors.”

Katen also underscores, “In Oregon, where the tourism economy is closely tied to travel from Canada, businesses are already experiencing a significant decline. These funding cuts run counter to the administration’s stated objective of increasing international travel and strengthening the economic benefits it brings to communities across the country.”

Bottom Line

ORLA’s participation in Hotels on the Hill reflects the association’s commitment to ensuring Oregon’s hospitality industry is represented wherever policy decisions are being made. By bringing operators directly into conversations with lawmakers, the industry’s real-world challenges and opportunities are heard firsthand. We appreciate the members who continue to lend their voices to these important conversations.

Interested in joining us next year? Reach out to ORLA’s Greg Astley to let him know.