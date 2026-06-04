

Protect Small Businesses from Frivolous Lawsuits

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 3, 2026) – In a new op-ed published in the Washington Examiner, Mary Alex Hamby, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations,highlights the need to protect small businesses from frivolous and abusive lawsuits. Hamby urges Congress to pass legislation to reform this predatory behavior so that small business owners can spend their time making payroll, hiring employees, or giving back to their communities.

Hamby writes:

“Small businesses face increasing exposure to frivolous and abusive lawsuits brought by predatory trial lawyers eager to exploit well-intentioned laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Specifically, these lawyers are targeting Main Street business owners over alleged issues with their websites for details like the colors and fonts they choose to display.”

[…]

“Missouri legislators understood the urgent need to protect small businesses from the increasing volume of abusive lawsuits. With bipartisan support, they passed legislation recently signed into law that allows business owners a window of opportunity to resolve alleged accessibility issues before facing a lawsuit.

“Following Missouri’s lead, similar legislation has been introduced in Congress. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) introduced H.R. 7328, the Protecting Small Businesses from Predatory Website Lawsuits Act. This legislation would establish a 180-day notice and cure period to fix any alleged website ADA compliance issues.

“Additionally, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) introduced H.R. 6453, the ADA 30 Days to Comply Act which would, similarly, give small businesses a 30-day notice and cure period to correct alleged ADA violations.”

[…]

“Missouri provided the bipartisan model to reform this predatory behavior. Now is the time for Congress to work together and pass this critical legislation for small business owners across America.”

Read the full op-ed here.