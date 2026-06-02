Portland hotel slump

By Oregon Small Business Association of Oregon Foundation,

The hotel market in downtown Portland is struggling unsuccessfully to rebuild its occupancy levels to pre-pandemic levels, while their counterparts in nearby Beaverton are faring better because of corporate and Silicon Forest business travel. Portland occupancy levels dropped to 61.8 percent in 2025, far below the 71.5 percent tally in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic devastated tourism and travel industries. The revenue per available room logged in at $97 in 2019 but only $84 in 2025, according to a CoStar report. Other large Portland hotels are facing foreclosure or selling far below market value, leaving Portland hotel recovery in the bottom five of 174 markets on a 2025 CoStar list.