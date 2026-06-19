Chamber Expands “New Fight for Free Enterprise” Initiative

By US Chamber of Commerce,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced a large-scale expansion of its work to defend, protect, and advance the free enterprise system, marking a major advancement in its “New Fight for Free Enterprise” initiative, a comprehensive, multi-year effort to meet a new era of economic and policy challenges.

Driving the expansion is a historic $100 million contribution from a single individual, the largest donation in the U.S. Chamber’s 114-year history. The endowment will directly support the New Fight for Free Enterprise and has enabled the Chamber to significantly accelerate its efforts. Originally envisioned as a $100 million effort over five years, the New Fight for Free Enterprise has already generated $130 million in commitments in just two years.

“Thanks to this transformational investment, we are expanding the New Fight for Free Enterprise at a moment when it matters most. This effort is already strengthening the case for free enterprise, equipping leaders to engage more effectively, and stopping harmful policies before they take hold,” said Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Our mission is to ensure free enterprise remains the foundation of growth and opportunity in America. That requires both the ability to move quickly in the face of new challenges and the staying power to see this work through. With this support, we will do both—and help restore confidence that business is a force for progress in all Americans’ lives and in communities across the country.”

A Defining Moment in the Chamber’s History

The $100 million contribution was made by a long-time Chamber member who requested anonymity. The donation will be fully endowed by December 2026. In keeping with the donor’s intent, the funds will not be used for election related activity or general operating expenses.

“This contribution stands apart for both its size and its impact,” Clark said. “It reflects an extraordinary level of leadership and commitment and significantly enhances the Chamber’s ability to carry out its mission and invest in this work for the future.”

“As the nation’s largest and most impactful advocate for businesses of all sizes, the Chamber is now even better positioned to lead for the long term,” said Ross Perot Jr., Chair of the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors. “This support reinforces our commitment to policies that drive growth and preserve the free enterprise system at the heart of American opportunity and success.”

Expanding the New Fight for Free Enterprise

The New Fight for Free Enterprise is a multi-year effort to ensure the Chamber has the capacity to respond forcefully and effectively to intensifying challenges to our economic system—from regulatory overreach and anti-growth policies to coordinated campaigns to dismantle capitalism and growing skepticism about the value of free enterprise itself.

Resources raised through the New Fight are already strengthening the Chamber’s work across three critical fronts:

In the public debate: Competing in the public arena to win the argument—defining the role of business in society, leading a nationwide messaging strategy, and making the case, at scale, for growth, innovation, and opportunity.

In the courts: Expanding high-impact litigation to challenge unlawful or excessive regulations, strengthening the rule of law, and reducing uncertainty that discourages investment and slows economic growth.

In the states: Enhancing a nationwide network of more than 1,500 state and local partners to identify and counter anti-business policies early—before they spread from local governments to state capitals and ultimately to Washington.

“Free enterprise is the engine that empowers small businesses to turn ideas into impact, create jobs in every community, and expand opportunity for all Americans,” said Natalie Kaddas, President and CEO of Kaddas Enterprises and member of the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors. “When entrepreneurs are free to innovate and grow, they don’t just build companies—they strengthen families, fuel local economies, and keep the promise of the American dream within reach for everyone.”

Clark outlined in her 2026 State of American Business address a clear national choice between growth and stagnation, confidence and retreat.

“The New Fight for Free Enterprise is our answer to that choice,” Clark said. “This broader effort is about mobilizing leaders across the country to stand up for the system that drives innovation, opportunity, and upward mobility, and this major contribution will help propel us forward. We are building something meant to last—and this is just the beginning.”