$10M to reduce barriers to housing



$10 Million Awarded to Reduce Infrastructure Barriers in Housing Development

Awards will fund 11 new housing infrastructure projects, producing an estimated 722 new housing units

By Business Oregon press release,

To assist with Oregon’s statewide housing shortage, Business Oregon has awarded $10 million to support 11 new housing infrastructure projects. Those projects are estimated to produce an estimated 722 new housing units in 11 different communities that represent the North Coast, Portland Metro, Mid-Valley, South Valley/Mid-Coast, Central, South Central, Southern and Greater Eastern South regions.

Governor Tina Kotek has made housing production a top priority. In support of that vision, Business Oregon launched the Housing Infrastructure Financing Program (HIFP) in 2025 to help communities overcome one of the most persistent barriers to housing development: the cost of infrastructure.

HIFP provides grants, loans, and forgivable loans to help local governments and their partners finance essential infrastructure, such as roads, water systems, sewer lines, and stormwater improvements, that unlock housing opportunities across the state.

“Getting more Oregonians into homes they can afford means investing in the critical infrastructure necessary to increase housing supply,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Whether it’s improving roads or bolstering water systems, these funds will help unlock new, shovel-ready housing opportunities in every corner of Oregon that will put us one step closer to our housing production goals.”

The Housing Infrastructure Financing Program was established during the 2025 legislative session through House Bill 3031, with an initial $10 million investment funded through a lottery bond sale expected in May 2026. All awards are contingent on the successful sale of these bonds.

Awarded funding may be used for the development or improvement of transportation infrastructure; water, wastewater or stormwater infrastructure; site development and system capacity improvements that are tied to a specific housing project; construction-related activities; and direct project management costs

“Housing is the foundation of thriving communities, and infrastructure is what makes housing possible,” said Business Oregon Director Sophorn Cheang. “These investments reflect our commitment to meeting Oregonians where they are — removing the financial obstacles that have long delayed housing production and helping local governments turn their visions into real homes for real people.”

For questions or technical assistance, please contact your Regional Development Officer or email [email protected].

To learn more about the Housing Infrastructure Financing Program, visit www.oregon.gov/biz/.