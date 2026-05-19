Oregon wine was the choice of King Charles, Trump



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

The menu for a White House dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for guests the United Kingdom’s Prince Charles and Queen Camilla featured a Penner-Ash 2022 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, known for its beautiful elegance. Wines on the menu were selected to complement the menu, honor the shared heritage of the U.S. and U.K., and celebrate the strength of American winemaking. Kate Ayers, winemaker at Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, said the recognition reflects the dedication of growers and winemakers showcasing the Willamette Valley’s distinctive character.