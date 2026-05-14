NFIB: Suspend Federal gas tax

Recent NFIB op-ed explained how rising fuel costs impact Main Street

By NFIB,

– The rising cost of energy has an immense impact on small business owners, according to research conducted earlier this year, and suspending the gas tax would provide immediate relief. In April, an NFIB op-ed in the Washington Examiner urged Congress to act quickly to suspend the federal gas tax and lower energy costs for small business owners across the nation, and this week, President Trump announced his support for suspending the federal gas tax.

“Now is the time for a temporary suspension of gas tax collections,” said Louis Bertolotti, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “Pausing the gas tax will provide much-needed relief for both Main Street and consumers. We applaud the Trump Administration for thinking of small business owners who are unable to absorb rapid prices changes as easily as their larger competitors.”