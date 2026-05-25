Employers warned of latest scams



Oregon OSHA advises employers to be aware of fraudulent activity

By Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division,

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) wants employers to know that scammers are trying to steal money from them through tactics of misrepresentation.

Oregon OSHA has learned of several recent cases of fraudulent activity involving two types of scams. We are providing information about them to help employers protect themselves. One type of scam involves people calling employers that just had an Oregon OSHA inspection opened. The callers, saying they represent a consultation firm, tell employers they will make sure the inspection results in no violations if the employers send them money.

The other type of scam involves people calling employers and falsely claiming to represent Oregon OSHA. These scammers tell employers they can settle an enforcement penalty for them at a reduced amount and to just send them the lower payment.

None of this reflects how Oregon OSHA conducts its programs, services, and processes under the Oregon Safe Employment Act. Likewise, there has been no data or security breach. The scammers are apparently using a publicly searchable federal OSHA enforcement database to locate employers and to commit fraud.

If you get a call from someone claiming to represent Oregon OSHA or making assertions about an Oregon OSHA program, service, or process – and you feel suspicious about it – call 800-922-2689 to check it out. Most interactions with Oregon OSHA may be conducted on the Oregon OSHA website. You may also directly contact a field office if you feel suspicious about a caller: Contact our offices. Information about Oregon OSHA enforcement and appeals is available at osha.oregon.gov/rules/enf/.

The only way Oregon OSHA issues a citation, which can carry a civil penalty, is if an inspection identifies violations of workplace safety or health requirements. If no violations are identified by an inspection, Oregon OSHA considers the inspection to be “in compliance.” Employers have a due process right to file an appeal of a citation. Oregon OSHA accepts penalty payments by mail and online. More details about the citation process are available.

It is important to note, too, that Oregon OSHA provides a full range of free services to employers, including safety and health consultations, answers to questions about safety and health requirements, public education and training, publications, and streaming videos.