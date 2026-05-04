$4 Billion and Growing: Embark Celebrates 25 Years



By Oregon State Treasurer,

Press release,

Oregon’s trusted 529 education savings plan, Embark, is celebrating two major milestones this year: its 25th anniversary and more than $4 billion saved by families for education and career training.

For a quarter century, Embark—formerly the Oregon College Savings Plan—has helped families prepare for life after high school with smart, simple, and flexible savings options. As education pathways have expanded, so too has the program, evolving to support traditional college degrees, trade and apprenticeship programs, certificates, credentialing courses, and other career-focused training.

Reaching $4 billion in total savings underscores both the power of long-term investing and the growing demand for flexible options that meet families where they are. Today, Embark continues to serve as a reliable, adaptable tool for more than 150,000 Oregonians planning for a wide range of futures.

Embark makes it easier to start saving and stay on track. Account holders benefit from tax-free investment growth, a range of tailored investment options, and a refundable Oregon income tax credit for contributions. Oregon taxpayers who contribute to an Embark account can receive a tax credit of up to $380 each year—more than $6,800 over 18 years. Those dollars can be reinvested into the Embark account or returned directly to the pockets of the saver.

“Oregon families have trusted Embark for a generation—and that trust has translated into more than $4 billion dedicated to futures of all kinds,” said Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner. “As we celebrate 25 years, we also celebrate the dreams and determination of families across our state. Our mission is to help every family save with confidence, and we’re proud to see the program continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of today’s learners.”

For families across Oregon, the impact is personal.

“There’s no question in our minds that pursuing higher education is what’s led us to have jobs that we love, where we feel like we’re making an impact,” said John of Portland. “But I think the lesson was to start saving early and use tax-free tools like Embark.”

Nan of Bend sees education as broader than a four-year degree. “It’s very important for me to see that all my children and grandchildren are educated, and education can take other routes besides college. I have one grandchild who is pursuing a trade, and I’m delighted that she’s chosen that field.”

Robin of Portland echoes the importance of early planning. “It’s crucial for parents to start saving early for their child, and for them to decide if they’re going to go to a private school, a public university, a trade school. By putting in a little bit over time, you’re going to be really able to build up those resources.”

In addition to reaching this significant savings milestone, Embark recently earned national “High Honors” recognition from Saving For College, a respected independent resource evaluating 529 plans. The honor highlights Embark’s strength as a savings option and acknowledges the program’s focus on delivering value, ease of use, and savings success for families.

In a year of positive changes and accolades for Embark, the program continued to demonstrate its value to Oregon families, bringing in more than $298 million in new contributions, while more than $303 million was withdrawn to cover education expenses for students.

As families across Oregon continue to dream, plan and prepare for the future, Embark remains committed to supporting the promise of every Oregon student and the paths they choose to take.