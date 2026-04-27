Oregon Business Scorecard update April 2026



By Oregon Business & Industry,

April 23, 2026 – OBI’s online data dashboard, the Oregon Scorecard, received several updates during the first half of April:

‘Best States’ ranking: Chief Executive released its annual Best and Worst States for Business ranking, and Oregon dropped two positions to 46, topping only Washington, Illinois, New York and California. In addition to the ranking itself, the accompanying analysis is worth reading.

GDP growth: Oregon’s economy grew only 1% in 2025, less than half the national rate of 2.1%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Not since 2020, when the state’s GDP shrank 1.3% during the COVID pandemic, has Oregon’s economy experienced such weakness.

GDP growth rank: OBI added this data point to the Oregon Scorecard in April. Oregon’s 1% rate of economic growth in 2025 ranked the state only 44th nationally, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is the lowest ranking in at least 20 years. Oregon’s ranking has decreased steadily since 2015, when Oregon’s economy grew at the nation’s fastest rate.

Employment: Oregon’s average monthly total nonfarm employment fell by 0.5% in 2025 while nonfarm employment grew by 0.5% nationally. This represents the sixth consecutive year in which Oregon employment growth has trailed the national average.

Private sector employment: Oregon’s average monthly private sector employment fell by 0.8% in 2025 while private sector employment grew by 0.5% nationally. As with total employment, this represents the sixth straight year in which Oregon employment growth has trailed the national average.

Industry sector employment: OBI updated 2025 employment statistics for eight industry sectors. Go to the Oregon Scorecard Economy & Employment page to see these. Notable declines occurred in manufacturing, which saw employment fall 3.7% (as a percentage, no state declined more) while manufacturing employment fell 1.2% nationally; and construction, in which employment fell by 3.5% compared with an increase of 0.7% nationally. In only two of the eight sectors did Oregon employment growth top the national average: private education and health services (3.5% in Oregon vs. 3.2% nationally) and government (1.1% in Oregon vs 0.6% nationally).

Labor force participation: Oregon’s labor force participation rate increased to 62.9% in 2025 from 62.6% in 2024. The national average rate in 2025 was 62.4%.

Unemployment rate: Oregon’s average monthly unemployment rate increased to 5.2% in 2025, topping the national average rate of 4.3% as well as the state’s 2024 rate, 4.3%.

State, local taxes per capita: Oregon ranked 16th in fiscal year 2023 for state and local taxes per capita, two places higher (meaning higher per-capita taxes) than in fiscal year 2022, when the state ranked 18th. The state collected $7,604 in state and local taxes in 2023, a 9.9% annual increase.

State revenue per capita: Oregon collected $12,143 in state revenue per capita in fiscal year 2023, a 7.6% increase over fiscal year 2022. By that measure, Oregon ranked 9th among states, rising from 11th in 2022. Revenue includes both taxes and non-tax funds like fees.

State, local revenue per capita: Oregon collected $16,570 in state and local revenue per capita in fiscal year 2023, a 7.5% increase over fiscal year 2022. By that measure, Oregon ranked 8th, rising from 10th in 2022. Revenue includes taxes as well as non-tax funds like fees.

Visit the Oregon Scorecard here.