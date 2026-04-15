Concerns over Providence leaving health insurance market



House Republican Leader Responds to Announcement that Providence is at Risk of Exiting the Health Insurance Market

By Oregon House Republican Caucus,

SALEM, Ore. — House Republican Leader Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) released the following statement in response to the announcement by Providence that it is exploring the sale of Providence Health Plan, in addition to withdrawing its proposal for the Public Employees’ Benefit Board (PEBB) 2027-2030 contract.

“This is deeply concerning, but not entirely surprising. Republicans been raising concerns in committee for some time about the sustainability of our health care system and the growing administrative burdens placed on providers,” said Leader Elmer.

If Providence sells its regional health plan, this will affect more than 421,000 Oregonians who rely on the state’s third-largest health insurer for commercial, individual, small group and Medicare Advantage Plans; and 878 Oregonians currently employed by Providence. The news comes after more than 150 Providence workers were laid off in November. At the same time, 14.5% of Oregonians reported delaying or avoiding health care due to high costs.

“When a major insurance provider like Providence Health Plan steps away from serving state employees, that’s a signal we need to pay attention to, continued Leader Elmer. “My focus right now is on the people affected, such as state workers and their families who deserve stability and clarity about their coverage.”