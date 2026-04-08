Businesses urge Governor veto of tax-disconnect bill



Urge Gov. Kotek to Veto SB 1507, Tax-Disconnect Bill

By Oregon Business & Industry,

Bill awaits signature: SB 1507, which will disconnect Oregon partially from the federal tax code and increase the tax burden for Oregon residents and businesses, currently sits on Gov. Kotek’s desk. She has until April 17 to sign it.

Veto notice possible: If Gov. Kotek is contemplating a veto, she is required to notify the Legislature of that possibility at least five days prior to the signing deadline – in other words, by April 12. The filing of a veto notice does not mean the governor intends to veto a bill. It is, rather, a procedural step that allows her to keep her options open. In the event of a veto notice, please continue to express your concerns directly to the governor’s office.

OBI veto letter: On Feb. 25, OBI sent a letter co-signed by nearly two dozen organizations to the governor urging her to veto the bill. OBI President and CEO Angela Wilhelms told the governor in person that the letter would be coming and asked her to veto it. You can read the letter here.

What you can do: There is still time to urge the governor to veto the bill. Please do so by emailing the governor’s office ([email protected]) and referencing or linking to the veto letter.