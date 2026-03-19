US Chamber backs tariff refund plan

U.S. Chamber Welcomes Tariff Refund Proposal

By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to a tariff refund proposal submitted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the Court of International Trade, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley released the following statement:

“The Chamber was pleased to see the constructive and practical proposal put forward by the administration this morning on how to administer refunds efficiently and expeditiously. Most importantly, this proposal would spare the hundreds of thousands of small businesses who are owed refunds from having to litigate to obtain them. We encourage continued work to refine and implement this proposal within the 45 day timeline identified by the administration.”

Earlier this week, the Chamber and the Consumer Technology Association filed an amicus brief with the Court of International Trade calling for an orderly, efficient process to refund tariffs without the need for litigation.