Update on Oregon’s Recycling Modernization Act



Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Responds

By Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association,

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has clarified the status of the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization (PPRM) Act following a recent court injunction involving the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW).

The Recycling Modernization Act remains fully in effect.

While a court granted a limited injunction, it applies only to DEQ’s enforcement against NAW and its members while the case proceeds. The injunction does not invalidate the law or broadly suspend enforcement.

Importantly, the injunction does not exempt NAW members—or any other producers—from compliance requirements under the law. Obligations remain in place, including:

Registration

Reporting

Fee payment

In response to a request from Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) to cease enforcement and refund fees already collected, DEQ stated there is no legal basis for refunds. The law continues to require fee payments, and the injunction does not mandate any reimbursement.

Hospitality businesses subject to the law should continue complying with all requirements.