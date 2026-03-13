U.S. Chamber Calls on Congress to End Partial DHS Shutdown



U.S. Chamber Warns of Impacts to Air Travel System, Economy if Shutdown Continues

By US Chamber of Commerce,

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today calling on Congress to end the partial government shutdown and fund the Department of Homeland Security:

“As we approach what will be the fifth week of lapsed funding for the Department of Homeland Security and in particular funding for TSA staff, the negative effects continue to compound. Millions of Americans rely on safe, efficient air travel every day, including businessmen and women who use it to meet clients and make sales, supporting numerous conference centers, hotels, restaurants and other businesses. Blocking operational funding and paychecks for those who help us travel safely is wrong and strains the air travel system.

“We are calling on Congress to quickly approve a DHS funding bill and end this partial government shutdown.”