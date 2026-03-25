State/Federal bills affecting hospitality industry



Key legislative updates affecting Oregon’s hospitality business climate.

By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

ORLA continues to monitor legislative activity that could affect Oregon’s hospitality industry and the broader business climate. We remain actively engaged with our partners at Oregon Business & Industry (where ORLA serves on the board) to ensure hospitality voices are represented as policymakers consider complex business and workforce issues.

STATE LEGISLATION

Campaign Finance Reform Adjustments

Lawmakers approved HB 4018, a package of technical fixes to Oregon’s 2024 campaign finance law. The bill clarifies how “connected” organizations may coordinate political activity and delays implementation of the most complex provisions until 2031. Contribution limits will still take effect January 1, 2027.

The legislature also passed SB 1502, directing the Secretary of State’s office to develop further recommendations to improve implementation ahead of the 2027 session. ORLA and other business groups will remain engaged as that work moves forward.

Employer Reporting Proposal Stalls

HB 4147, which would have required a study of employers whose workers or dependents receive Medicaid benefits, ultimately did not reach the Senate floor before adjournment. Earlier concerns about creating a public “shame list” of employers were addressed through amendments requiring that any report use industry codes rather than naming individual businesses.

While the bill stalled this session, lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue—particularly in connection with potential proposals targeting employers with large part-time workforces—in the 2027 session.

Tax Proposals Fail to Advance

Two tax-related bills also stalled late in the session.

HB 4014, which would have created a task force to explore changes to Oregon’s international tax structure and other potential tax policy changes, did not pass the Senate. ORLA joined other industry groups in opposing the proposal due to concerns it could pave the way for future business tax increases.

SB 1511, a proposal affecting Oregon’s estate tax structure, passed the Senate but was never scheduled for a vote in the House Revenue Committee.

While both measures failed this session, business groups expect broader tax discussions to return in the 2027 legislative cycle.

FEDERAL UPDATE

Joint Employer Policy and Franchise Model

At the federal level, ORLA continues to track developments around the joint employer standard, a key issue for franchise-based hospitality businesses.

National partners—including the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)—recently joined a coalition of business organizations in filing an amicus brief in SEIU v. NLRB before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The coalition supports maintaining the NLRB’s 2020 rule requiring direct and immediate control over employment terms to establish joint employer status.

Momentum is also building around the American Franchise Act, which aims to provide clearer federal protections for the franchise model. The legislation currently has 77 House cosponsors and four Senate cosponsors, along with support from the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

ORLA will continue working with state and national partners to advocate for policies that support a stable and competitive operating environment for Oregon’s hospitality businesses.