Reminder, Oregon Sick Time covers blood donations



This Flu Season Won’t End! Remember Oregon Sick Time Also Covers Blood Donation Time

By Barran Liebman Law,

Oregon law firm

March 11, 2026 — In this flu season that feels endless, employers should confirm their policies cover the various reasons employees can use Oregon Sick Time. The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries recently updated its rules to reflect the new qualifying reason employees may use sick leave: time off to donate blood in connection with a voluntary program that is approved or accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks or the American Red Cross. This new qualifying reason was added effective January 1, 2026.

As a reminder, under OAR 839-007-0020, employees in Oregon may use their available sick time for any of the following qualifying reasons:

For an employee or the employee’s family member’s mental or physical illness, injury or health condition, need for medical diagnosis, care or treatment of a mental or physical illness, injury or health condition or need for preventative medical care;

For any OFLA or Paid Leave Oregon-qualifying purpose;

For certain reasons related to domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, bias crimes, or stalking;

To donate accrued sick time to another employee if the other employee uses the donated sick time for a qualifying sick time reason and the employer has a policy that allows an employee to donate sick time to a coworker for a qualifying sick time reason;

For blood donation that is made in connection with a voluntary program for the donation of blood that is approved or accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks or the American Red Cross; or

In the event of a public health emergency, including: Closure of the employee’s place of business or closure of the employee’s child’s school or daycare by order of a public official due to a public health emergency; To provide self-care or care for a family member if the presence of the employee or family member in the community would jeopardize the health of others as determined by a public health authority or by a health care provider; If the employee is excluded from work by law due to health reasons; If an employee’s home or work location is in a Level 2 (SET) or 3 (GO) evacuation zone; or If the air quality index or heat index are at a level where continued exposure to such levels would jeopardize the health of the employee.



For questions on compliance with Oregon sick time or other labor and employment matters, contact Barran Liebman attorney Nicole Elgin at 503-276-2109 or [email protected]; or Becky Zuschlag at 503-276-2151 or [email protected].