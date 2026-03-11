Real estate broker guilty plea to fake leases



By Oregon U.S. Attorney,

Press Release,

MEDFORD, Ore.—A licensed real estate broker pleaded guilty after avoiding reporting requirements and drafting fake property leases when her client’s illegal marijuana grow was raided.

Tyra Foxx, 46, pleaded guilty to avoiding reporting requirements and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, between January 2020 through November 2020, Foxx was a real estate broker for Jose Orozco and assisted with his purchase of agricultural properties to grow hemp and marijuana. When Orozco purchased these properties, Foxx made large cash payments to the property owners outside of escrow, and knowing RE/MAX did not accept cash payments, converted $100,000 into money orders and used a third-party broker’s trust account to transfer over $2 million dollars into escrow accounts.

On October 13, 2020, Foxx received $175,000 from Orozco to purchase agricultural property in Josephine County, Oregon. Foxx did not file a Form 8300 upon receipt of the funds as required, but instead, transferred the money to a client trust account at another real estate office. This caused a Currency Transaction Report to be filed in that real estate office’s name rather than Orozco’s name.

After learning that law enforcement had raided one of Orozco’s illegal marijuana grows, Foxx drafted fake property leases for Orozco and suggested he place phony construction liens to be levied on the property to prevent it from being forfeited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

On February 23, 2026, Foxx was charged by an amended superseding information with avoiding reporting requirements and obstruction of justice.

On count one, Foxx faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. On count two, Foxx faces 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on May 11, 2026, before a U.S. District Court judge.

Jose Orozco previously pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and is scheduled to be sentenced April 6, 2026, before a U.S. District Court judge.

The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, HSI, and IRS investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Brassell is prosecuting the case.

Updated February 26, 2026