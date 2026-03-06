Oregon 250 Resolution honors economy as world’s #1



By Oregon 250 Resolution project,

There is a lot to celebrate about the state of nation’s economy and world standing.

The Oregon 250 Resolution has been highlighting our nation’s economic liberties and achievements ahead of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding.

• WORLD ECONOMIC LEADER: Since 1980, the United States economy has continued its status as the world’s largest economy. Its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) tripled over the past 25 years.

• GDP COMPARED: The United States GDP will exceed the combined total of China and Germany.

• OUR CURRENCY STRENGTH: The U.S. dollar serves as the primary reserve currency globally, offering substantial financial stability.

• LEADER IN KEY INDUSTRIES: The nation leads in technology, innovation, and services, demonstrating faster economic growth than that of the European Union throughout the past decade.

• POWER OF OUR STATES: The states of the 50 states are an economic force within itself; if classified as independent nations, 19 states would rank among the world’s top 50 largest economies.

• EMPLOYMENT: The U.S. employment is renowned for its high labor force participation, quick recovery from downturns and lower unemployment (sub-4% recently) when compared to other developed nations.

The Oregon 250 Resolution has this clause that recognizes the power of our successful economy on clause #15 when it says,

“WHEREAS, our full embrace of capitalism made us outperform all other economies for most of the past 100 years. With only 4% of the world’s population, we make up over 20% of the world’s income. It has spurred inventions such as polio vaccines, MRIs, anesthesia, blood banks, electricity, airplanes, air conditioners, moon landings, cell phones, email, colas, and cultural contributions like jazz, blues, rock n’ roll, country music, baseball, basketball, and football.”

— follow more at the Oregon 250 Resolution celebrating America’s 250 Birthday.