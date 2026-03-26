NFIB lawsuit: 2009 Emissions Rule



EPA’s elimination of the 2009 Endangerment Finding will reduce energy costs for Main Street

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 20, 2026) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, filed a motion to intervene in the case American Public Health Association v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. NFIB’s intervention supports the EPA’s elimination of the 2009 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Endangerment Finding. The Endangerment Finding permitted the federal government to impose emissions regulations on diesel- and gas-powered motor vehicles, while also limiting consumer choice.

“The cost of operating vehicles is one of the most significant energy costs facing small business owners,” said Beth Milito, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center. “The Administration’s repeal of the Endangerment Finding would significantly reduce regulatory barriers affecting the energy sector, therefore reducing costs for small businesses. NFIB is pleased to join the fight to help ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply for small businesses.”

The NFIB Small Business Legal Center protects the rights of small business owners in the nation’s courts. NFIB is currently active in more than 40 cases in federal and state courts across the country and in the U.S. Supreme Court.