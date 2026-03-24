Mexican national accused of laundering millions in narcotics trafficking proceeds



Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in the United States Accused of Laundering Millions of Dollars in Narcotics Trafficking Proceeds

By Oregon U.S. Attorney

press release,

MEDFORD, Ore.— The owner and operator of Tienda Santa Maria II LLC has been charged with money laundering after using his money service businesses to launder narcotics trafficking proceeds and structure financial transactions to avoid suspicion of law enforcement.

Jose Alonso Paramo Arguello, 45, a citizen of Mexico and unlawfully residing in the United States, has been charged by criminal complaint with money laundering.

According to court documents, Arguello is the owner and operator of Tienda Santa Maria II in Phoenix, Oregon, along with two other businesses, Tienda Santa Maria in Medford, Oregon, and Paramos Barber Shop in Central Point, Oregon. Arguello uses his three businesses to transfer narcotics trafficking proceeds to Mexico by breaking down transactions into smaller amounts and using fake names and addresses for the money senders to conceal the true nature and source of the funds.

From January 2, 2024, through December 3, 2025, Arguello’s three money service businesses transferred more than $13 million in wire transfers of $500 or more to Mexico, an amount often indicative of narcotics trafficking. Of that, over $7 million was sent to locations in Mexico associated with narcotics trafficking.

The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) provided an informant with cash to attempt to wire money to Mexico. The informant told Arguello he was a drug dealer to which Arguello responded, “You sell whatever you want, you’re a merchant, period.” From November 2025 through January 2026, Arguello laundered over $45,000 in what the informant represented as drug trafficking proceeds through 22 wire transfers. While doing so, Arguello received a 10% commission to launder the funds. Arguello referred to this commission as a bribe.

Arguello made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate judge. He was ordered detained pending a further court proceeding scheduled for March 23, 2026, in Medford.

IRS-CI is investigating the case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET), and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Cardani and Julia Jarrett are prosecuting the case.

This arrest is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF Portland comprises agents and officers from FBI, HSI, DEA, USMS, IRS-CI, ATF, USPIS, CBP, TSA, U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon Air and Army National Guard Counterdrug program, Oregon-Idaho HIDTA with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Updated March 18, 2026