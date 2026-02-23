Scam grow that target Spanish-speaking injured workers



State of Oregon warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking injured workers

By Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services,

Press release,

Salem – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) is warning the public about a scam targeting Spanish-speaking injured workers in other states, including in nearby Idaho and Montana.

In these scams, workers are contacted by phone, email, social media apps such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, or video calls. The scammers try to convince the worker to appear at an online workers’ compensation hearing, and at times, this results in an official appearing order in their favor. Thereafter, they are told must pay money to receive the workers’ compensation benefits or the settlement for their claim. These communications may appear official and the hearings may include a fake judge, attorney, or government representative. The Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division (WCD), part of DCBS, and the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) will never ask anyone to pay to receive benefits.

Here’s what you should know:

WCD, WCB, and insurance companies do not ask for payment to release workers’ compensation benefits. Never pay money up front for benefits or settlements.

WCD and WCB will never ask for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Be skeptical of any requests for payment.

Official communications from WCD and WCB will not pressure you to act or pay immediately.

WCB, which conducts workers’ compensation hearings, does not charge or collect fees for hearings or mediation.

WCB does not use social media or applications such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp to communicate with parties about hearings or mediations.

If you are unsure whether a communication is legitimate, do not send money or personal information. Verify before you act by contacting the Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers by phone at 800-927-1271 (toll-free) or email at [email protected]. The office serves as an independent advocate for workers by helping them understand their rights, benefits, protections, and responsibilities within the workers’ compensation system and workplace safety and health laws and rules.

If you believe a scammer has contacted you:

Report the incident to local law enforcement

Report any scams, fraud, or suspicious business activity to the Oregon Department of Justice’s fraud hotline at 1-877-877-9392 (toll-free)

Report the scam to the Oregon Department of Justice and the Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers

Early reporting helps others from becoming victims

If someone representing an insurance company is calling and threatening you, contact the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, also part of DCBS, at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free).

