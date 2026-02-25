Romanian national sold access to networks of State Government

.

Romanian National Pleads Guilty to Selling Access to Networks of Oregon State Government Office

By Oregon U.S. Attorney

Press Release,

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Romanian national pleaded guilty yesterday in connection with an online intrusion into an Oregon state government office, along with multiple cyber attacks on other U.S. victims.

Catalin Dragomir, 45, formerly of Constanta, Romania, pleaded guilty to obtaining information from a protected computer and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Dragomir sold access to a computer on the network of an Oregon state government office after obtaining unauthorized access to it in June 2021. During the sale of access to the computer, Dragomir provided the prospective buyer with samples of personal identifying information from the computer to prove he had actual access to the network. Dragomir also sold access to the computer networks of numerous other victims in the U.S., causing losses of at least $250,000.

On May 21, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a five-count indictment charging Dragomir with obtaining information from a protected computer, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Dragomir was arrested in Romania in November 2024 and extradited to the United States in January 2025.

Dragomir faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for obtaining information from a protected computer and a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and one year of supervised release for aggravated identity theft.

He will be sentenced on May 26, 2026, before a U.S. District Court Judge.

As part of the plea agreement, Dragomir has agreed to pay restitution in full to the victims and forfeited cryptocurrency.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine A. Rykken for the District of Oregon and Trial Attorneys Benjamin A. Bleiberg and Alison M. Zitron of the Justice Department’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) are prosecuting the case. The Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs worked with the Romanian Ministry of Justice, Directorate for International Law and Judicial Cooperation, and the Romanian judiciary to secure the arrest and extradition of Dragomir. The Department of Justice also thanks Darkweb IQ for its assistance with the investigation.

CCIPS investigates and prosecutes cybercrime in coordination with domestic and international law enforcement agencies, often with assistance from the private sector. Since 2020, CCIPS has secured the conviction of over 180 cybercriminals and court orders for the return of over $350 million in victim funds.

Updated February 20, 2026