Oregon ABLE accounts surpass $130M in assets

The Oregon ABLE Savings Plan is celebrating a major milestone for financial inclusion as the ABLE Age Adjustment Act officially takes effect, expanding eligibility and opening the door for thousands more Oregonians with disabilities to save and invest without risking critical benefits.

As of January 1, 2026, individuals whose disability or blindness began before age 46—up from the previous age limit of 26—may now be eligible to open an ABLE account. The change, authorized by federal law, reflects growing recognition that disability can occur at any stage of life and that access to financial tools should not be limited by age of onset.

“This adjustment is about meeting people where they are,” said Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner. “Too many Oregonians who acquired a disability as adults were previously locked out of an important pathway to financial security. Expanding ABLE eligibility gives more people the chance to save, plan, and pursue their goals with dignity and independence.”

The Age Adjustment comes at a moment of strong growth for the state’s ABLE programs, Oregon ABLE and the national ABLE for ALL Savings Plans. The programs are approaching 10,000 active accounts, with more than $130 million saved, underscoring increasing demand for accessible, flexible savings options for people with disabilities and their families.

ABLE accounts allow eligible individuals to save for qualified disability-related expenses—including housing, education, transportation, healthcare, and assistive technology—while maintaining eligibility for federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid.

“Oregon ABLE’s growth reflects the trust Oregonians place in this program and the real difference it is making in people’s lives,” Steiner said. “As Treasurer, I am proud to see this program expand in a way that strengthens financial resilience and supports independence for thousands of families across our state.”

Nationally, the ABLE Age Adjustment is expected to make millions more Americans eligible for ABLE accounts, particularly veterans, individuals with chronic illness, and those who experience disability later in adulthood. Oregon ABLE is ready to support newly eligible residents with tools, education, and low-cost investment options designed to meet diverse needs.

Oregonians who believe they may now qualify under the expanded age limit are encouraged to learn more and open an account at oregonABLEsavings.com.

The Oregon ABLE Savings Plan is a state-administered savings program that allows people with disabilities and their families to save money for day-to-day expenses and future needs without disqualifying them from critical state and federal benefits. To learn more and to open an account, please visit oregonABLEsavings.com. Upward Oregon is a statewide effort to make saving, planning, and dreaming easier for every Oregon family. Housed within Oregon State Treasury, Upward Oregon unites three existing savings programs under one roof, helping Oregon families save for education, retirement, and disability-related expenses. It’s all about access, equity, and making financial wellness a reality. Oregon State Treasury improves the financial well-being of all Oregonians. We provide low-cost banking, debt management, and investment programs for governments and empower Oregonians to invest in themselves and their loved ones through Embark, Oregon ABLE Savings Plan, and OregonSaves. Treasury also manages the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.