Oregon among least-destination states



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

When it comes to picking a place to live, Oregon ranks toward the bottom, according to a Consumer Affairs 2025 study. Although the state has a high quality of life, ranking 10th overall, concerns about affordability, education, safety and healthcare dropped the state to 47th in a list of states where people want to move, according to The Portland Business Journal. That’s a drop of four places from last year and just ahead of California, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The top states where people want to move are Utah, New Hampshire, Idaho, Virginia, and South Dakota. Washington rose 12 places from last year to 34th with higher scores than Oregon on the economy, health, education, and quality of life.