Office vacancy spurs record high inventory

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,
Higher inflation rates and economic uncertainty have prompted manufacturers to reevaluate their property needs, leading record-high leasing inventory and the highest industrial vacancy rate in 15 years at 6.1 percent in Portland. As manufacturing jobs dropped 5.6 percent to 116,500, the number of transactions for leasing industrial space also plunged by 12 percent.
Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.