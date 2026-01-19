New rules for realtors in 2025



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

People involved in buying and selling real estate in Oregon must provide greater transparency during the transactions under a new regulation that took effect on Jan. 1. Other new regulations that took effect this year include establishment of a new license designation for managing principal brokers, requirements for supervision and compliance systems for broker activity, updated education requirements to curtail malpractice, and revised definitions for and regulations of real estate teams, subdivisions of real estate firms operating under a different name.