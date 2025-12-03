Oregon’s highests paid CEOs



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

The highest-paid business executive in Oregon is Ford Tamer, who oversees Lattice Semiconductor in Hillsboro, whose $215,385 salary and $68.94 million in stock awards tops the list of 88 highest-paid executives in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The second-highest paid executive was former Kindercare CEO Tom Wyatt with $58.97 million, followed by former Nike CEO John Donahoe with $28.44 million, followed by his successor, Nike CEO Elliott Hill, who received a salary of $915 million plus $14.89 million in stocks and a $4 million bonus.